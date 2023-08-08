Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.89.

AMZN opened at $142.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

