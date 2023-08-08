Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $165.00 at TD Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.89.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $142.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71,151,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,466,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

