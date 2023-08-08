Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.22 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

