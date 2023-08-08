Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $180.00 at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.