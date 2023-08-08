Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBC traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 939,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $604.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

