Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13, RTT News reports. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE AMBC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,666. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $595.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,789,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,690,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after buying an additional 168,422 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 853,797 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBC

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.