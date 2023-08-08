AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.09. 5,801,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,451,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.15.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.77.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,202,848 shares in the company, valued at $237,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,127,589 shares of company stock worth $58,340,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $275,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

