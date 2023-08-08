Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.75.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 1,213,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 75.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

