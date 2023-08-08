American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO stock remained flat at $15.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

