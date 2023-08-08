American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.93

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.93 and last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 836918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.