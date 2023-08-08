American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

AEL opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

