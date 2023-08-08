American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 46,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 548,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 70.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50,111 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 243.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

