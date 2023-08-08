American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.13.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

