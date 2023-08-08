American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $66.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $61.92. 2,560,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,498. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

