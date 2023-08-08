American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.61. 2,046,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

