Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,660,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,085,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

