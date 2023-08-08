Americana Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. 140,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

