Americana Partners LLC Invests $603,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 78,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $220.27. 136,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.40. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

