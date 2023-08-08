Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $233.53. The stock had a trading volume of 89,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,447. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

