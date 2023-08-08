Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MA traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.66. The company had a trading volume of 313,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $152,692,311 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

