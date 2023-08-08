Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. 758,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,885. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

