Americana Partners LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $271.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

