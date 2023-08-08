Americana Partners LLC Takes $473,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HSBC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HSBC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in HSBC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.73) to GBX 900 ($11.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.63) to GBX 722 ($9.23) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 730 ($9.33) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.70.

HSBC Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 496,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,359. The company has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.