AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Raised by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,938,174 shares of company stock worth $359,043,236. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 817,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,942. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

