Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
NYSE AP traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $3.54. 42,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.