Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE AP traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $3.54. 42,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.