Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.6-275.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.89 million. Amplitude also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 656,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,079. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $763,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $94,856.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

