AMS Capital Ltda Buys 5,174 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 6.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,051,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,582 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 131,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Danaher by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 16,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.67. 1,008,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.01. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

