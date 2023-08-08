Amy Stepnowski Sells 336 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $24,514.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $508,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $24,097.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HIG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. 1,256,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,456. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.