Analysts Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT at $48.25

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ABCB

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,149.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,490 shares of company stock worth $898,226. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.