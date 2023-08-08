Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 189.25

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 189.25 ($2.42).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 149.55 ($1.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,722.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.60 ($3.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.01.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

