Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $92.68

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,376 shares of company stock valued at $21,013,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.