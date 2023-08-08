Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $44.56

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.56.
Several research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.
Intapp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.52.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
