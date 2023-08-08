Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $44.56

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $847,429.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,889.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,889.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,694,052.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,315,314 shares of company stock worth $117,829,548. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

