Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) PT at $191.69

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,632,967 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Snowflake by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $166.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

