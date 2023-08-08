Analysts Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $57.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

