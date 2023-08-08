Analysts Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target at $30.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Shares of ZWS stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.34%.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.
