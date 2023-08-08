Analyzing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) & Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Exscientia has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -542.26% -27.90% -20.98% Bio-Techne 24.15% 15.31% 11.42%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.90 million 27.19 -$146.85 million ($1.37) -5.40 Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 11.58 $272.05 million $1.67 48.68

This table compares Exscientia and Bio-Techne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exscientia and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78

Exscientia presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.68%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $104.45, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Exscientia on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It has strategic partnership with Lunaphore Technologies S.A. to develop automated same-slide spatial multiomics solution. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

