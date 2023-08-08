Andrea Weiss Sells 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

ORLY stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $929.20. The company had a trading volume of 330,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,953. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $933.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $888.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

