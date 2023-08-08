Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.57

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 376971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

NGLOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($35.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.87) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.17) to GBX 3,100 ($39.62) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.05) to GBX 2,320 ($29.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,400 ($30.67) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.70) to GBX 3,050 ($38.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,836.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

