ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 4.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $34,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 40.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.70. 533,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,069. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.