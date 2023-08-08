ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.67.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.70. The stock had a trading volume of 533,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

