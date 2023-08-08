Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,458.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,458.75 ($18.64).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.28) price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.25) to GBX 1,270 ($16.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.10) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($17.12) to GBX 1,490 ($19.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,331.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,508.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,544.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

