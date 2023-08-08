Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 31.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIV stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.17. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Investment and Management

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.