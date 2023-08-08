Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.99

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 95145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Wedbush began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.