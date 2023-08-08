Apollo Global Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,979 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12% compared to the average daily volume of 4,431 put options.

Shares of APO traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,932 shares of company stock worth $77,168,542 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

