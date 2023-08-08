Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of APPN traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 850.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

