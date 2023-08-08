Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

