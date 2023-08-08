Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

