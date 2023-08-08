Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAOI stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $393.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.