Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.27.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.15. 1,672,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,216. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

