Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $106,140.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Christopher Heery sold 500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

Arcellx Trading Down 1.6 %

Arcellx stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 322,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of -0.69. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.